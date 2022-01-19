New Rule Allows 18-Year-Olds To Drive Semi Trucks Across State LinesWith the trucking industry facing a shortage of qualified drivers, the US government is setting up an apprenticeship program for young truckers. The new program will allow people as young as 18 to drive big interstate semi trucks.

Suspended Ferris State University Professor Threatens To Sue If He's Not ReinstatedA Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.

University Of Michigan Reaches $490M Settlement Over Dr. Anderson Sexual Abuse CaseThe University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Detroit School District Hosting COVID Vaccine ClinicDetroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and Wayne Health are teaming up and will host a vaccine clinic at Cody High School.

Family Seeking Information 6 Years After Man Shot, Killed In DetroitA family is seeking answers six years after Darrin Wyatt was shot and killed in his home in 2016.

Stalker Victims Concerned Over Apple AirTags & Ability To Be TrackedThe head of Turning Point, a Macomb County organization that assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalker victims concerned over Apple AirTags and people using them to stalk victims.