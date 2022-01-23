Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With over 50 percent of Michigan’s population being female and most working outside the home, an all-star lineup of experts — Carey Oven, Managing Partner of Deloitte Center for Board Effectiveness; Leslie Murphy, CEO of Murphy Consulting, Inc., Carla Bailo, President & CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR) and Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum Michigan — appear to provide an update of how women are faring in corporate America.

Oven appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about Deloitte’s Board Ready Women Program to help find more women to be in the pipeline for consideration for corporate boards.

She talked how the program has made a difference in Detroit and other cities.

Murphy, who has worked in corporate America and serves on numerous boards, has helped Deloitte with its program. She explained some of the things women seeking to be on a board should consider.

Bailo, an auto executive who runs CAR, just wrote a new book with Terry Barclay, “The Road Ahead” which includes conversations with over 70 female auto executives and talks about their careers.

Bailo talked about the exodus of women from companies during this pandemic and impact it might have.

Barclay then shared exclusive details of their 2022 Michigan Womens Leadership Report they are releasing Sunday. They compiled it along with the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University. In it, they examined 82 publicly-held companies in Michigan and found a mixed bag of how women were faring in leadership roles.

Barclay also talked about the auto industry and shared thoughts about Mary Barra and her impressive ride to the top. She recalled the fireside chat with Barra that Cain moderated for the organization in 2012 as part of its 50th anniversary.

Barra appeared on “Michigan Matters” two weeks later. She would be named CEO of GEM 18 months later.

All four offer thoughts on how women in Michigan will fare in corporate America in the years ahead.

