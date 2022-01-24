(CBS DETROIT) – Jaylin Brazier appeared before Judge Kathleen Galen Monday at the 38th District Court in Eastpointe.
The 21-year-old is accused of one count of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony and one count of lying to a peace officer during a felony investigation, a two-year prison sentence.
“I do know this case involves a family member, and they are on opposite sides of the fence at this point,” the Judge said.
Brazier was arrested by Eastpointe Police Sunday on a felony warrant in connection to the disappearance of Zion Foster.
“I am going to set bond in this matter at $250,000 cash surety only so if you’re able to make that bond I am going to require for you to be on a GPS tether,” Judge Galen said.
According to Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton, Brazier picked the 17-year-old up from her home near Nine Mile and Gratiot January 4th.
Brazier is Foster’s cousin through marriage.
Milton told CW50 the two hung out often, but the teen never returned home after their last encounter.
Foster’s whereabouts are still unknown.
Detroit Police along with the FBI and Eastpointe Police are on the case.
Foster is described as 5’1 and 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform.
Brazier is being held at the Macomb County Jail.
