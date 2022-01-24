Cousin Of Missing Teen Charged With Lying To OfficersThe 21-year-old is accused of one count of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony and one count of lying to a peace officer during a felony investigation, a two-year prison sentence.

Doctors Warn Of Heart Attack Risk While Shoveling SnowAccording to the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

Michigan Reports 39,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Pharmacies, Health Centers Begin To Distribute Free N95 MasksThe first free N95 masks have started to arrive at US pharmacies, with more on the way in the coming days, as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Whitmer Announces State Of The State Address Will Include Tribute To Oxford CommunityGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the 2022 State of the State address will include a tribute to the Oxford community following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.