DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The family of 21-year-old college student Devin George is seeking justice one year after he was shot and killed in Detroit.
Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 23 in the 9100 block of Ohio Street in Detroit when a dark vehicle pulled up and opened fire on George's vehicle.
According to Crime Stoppers, George attended college in Minnesota where he played football and pursued a degree in radio broadcasting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $45,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.
