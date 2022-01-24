  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Dr. Robert Anderson, federal lawsuit, lawsuit, University of Michigan

(CBS Detroit) — Days after the University of Michigan settled a $490 million sexual abuse lawsuit in connection with the late Dr. Robert Anderson, another lawsuit was filed against the university.

According to a report from The Detroit News, a federal lawsuit was filed by a 79-year-old Michigan man who alleged he was sexually abused by Anderson for 22 years.

It is unclear if the lawsuit will be included in the previously agreed settlement.

The university agreed to the $490 million settlement for more than 1,000 — mostly men — who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school. It is just $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its own sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.