Michigan Reports 27,423 New COVID-19 Cases, 379 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

GM To Add 8,000 Technical Workers In 2022There are more than 8,000 new technical job openings at General Motors, and the automaker plans to fill them during a hiring spree this year.

2 People Arrested After Carjacking Leads To Chase in Lenox TownshipA man and woman from Mississippi have been arrested in Lenox Township in connection with a carjacking.

Michigan Expanding Support To LGBTQ Families Wanting To Adopt Or FosterThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is expanding support to LGBTQ+ families who are looking to adopt or foster children in need.

Poison Control Warns Parents of Toxic Chemical In At-Home COVID Tests, Keep Away From ChildrenPoison Control alerting parents of toxic chemical in at-home COVID tests, says keep away from children and pets and throw away as soon as it’s used.

AG Nessel Seeks To Investigate Eli Lilly For High Insulin PricesMichigan's attorney general said Wednesday she sought court approval to investigate Eli Lilly and Co., accusing the drugmaker of charging excessive prices for insulin medications used to treat diabetes.