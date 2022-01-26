(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public to help identify suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in Detroit.
The incident happened on Jan. 22, in the 20500 block of Tireman.
Video footage from a Ring doorbell camera shows the suspects parking a Red Sedan and then walking east on Tireman.
Then, they walked to the victim’s car, which was left running in her driveway. It appeared that the suspects were attempting to break into the car.
The victim came out of her house and confronted the suspects, and when she did this, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired two to three shots in her direction.
Anyone with information is urged to call the 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
