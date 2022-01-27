Canton Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Accused In Attempted Kidnapping Of 12-Year-Old BoyPolice in Canton are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old boy.

100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor From Metro Detroit Remembers Family, Other Victims On International Holocaust Remembrance Day100 year old Holocaust Survivor who lost entire family during Holocaust

Detroit Man Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of Liquor Store ClerkA Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Behnam Rasho at a liquor store early last week.

Person Of Interest Being Questioned In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old, Detroit Police SayPolice say a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Detroit is in custody and being questioned.

Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Event Rescheduled For Second TimeThe Immersive Van Gogh Detroit event has now been rescheduled for a second time since tickets were first released.

New Affordable Senior Housing Project Named After Rev. Dr. Jim HolleyThursday Mayor Mike Duggan, Council President Mary Sheffield and housing leaders joined the reverend to break ground on an $18 million senior housing project.