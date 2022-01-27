(CBS DETROIT) – Reverend Dr. Jim Holley has been a leader in the Piety Hill community for over 50 years.

It’s the neighborhood where he anchored the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church and across the street a new development will hold his namesake.

“The Rev. Jim Holley residence is a manifestation of a long commitment to show again that the city can be a place to grow up and grow old,” Holley said.

Thursday Mayor Mike Duggan, Council President Mary Sheffield and housing leaders joined the reverend to break ground on an $18 million senior housing project.

“We are going to make sure there is affordable housing so our long-time residents can stay,” Duggan said.

The Rev. Dr. Jim Holley Residences will bring 60 one-bedroom units with ground floor retail.

Each unit will be offered at or below 50% area median income, where seniors won’t pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

“Our seniors matter, their voices matter. Their voices are being heard in this project,” Sheffield said.

“They deserve quality, affordable housing.”

The project is assigned for seniors making less than $28,000 a year and the rates are guaranteed for 40 years.

“The housing need study we did in 2019 says the greatest need in this state is rental housing for people with extremely low-income so, this is an extremely important kind of project,” said MSHDA Acting Director Gary Heidel.

The development is being built on the 9000 block of Woodward Avenue.

It’s slated to be complete next January.

