Over 40K Cera Applications Filed In Detroit, Landlords Left Waiting For PaymentAlong with delinquent tenants, owners say they must pay for lawyer fees, inspections, repairs and taxes, expenses that are draining their pockets.

Detroit Police: Amazon Driver Confesses To Lying About CarjackingDetroit police say an Amazon driver who was reportedly carjacked back in December confessed to lying about the incident and was actually involved.

Oakland University Mistakenly Awards Scholarships To More Than 5,000 StudentsOakland University said Friday it erroneously notified students that they would receive top tuition awards, just days after another school, Central Michigan University, said its prospective students were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships.

Detroit Police Search For 2 Carjacking SuspectsPolice in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating two men accused of carjacking a woman on Jan. 26.

Michigan Reports 26,309 New COVID-19 Cases, 173 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Man Charged In Livernois Avenue Shooting Killing 1, Injuring 2A Detroit man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and two other men injured.