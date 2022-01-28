Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Cat Hitching Ride On Truck Before Falling Off In Metro DetroitOfficials say the cat was rescued by an MSP trooper and taken to Michigan Humane.

Detroit Public Library Branches Distributing Free At-Home COVID-19 TestsThe Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID tests at its permanent branches.

Over 40K Cera Applications Filed In Detroit, Landlords Left Waiting For PaymentAlong with delinquent tenants, owners say they must pay for lawyer fees, inspections, repairs and taxes, expenses that are draining their pockets.

Detroit Police: Amazon Driver Confesses To Lying About CarjackingDetroit police say an Amazon driver who was reportedly carjacked back in December confessed to lying about the incident and was actually involved.

Oakland University Mistakenly Awards Scholarships To More Than 5,000 StudentsOakland University said Friday it erroneously notified students that they would receive top tuition awards, just days after another school, Central Michigan University, said its prospective students were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships.

Detroit Police Search For 2 Carjacking SuspectsPolice in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating two men accused of carjacking a woman on Jan. 26.