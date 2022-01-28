(CBS Detroit) — Stellantis says it will no longer require its salaried workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement, the company confirms more than 97% of its 14,000 U.S. salaried workers have been vaccinated or received an exemption. They point to that high number for not pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate.
The change does not affect unionized employees.
