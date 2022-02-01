(CBS Detroit) — As residents in Southeast Michigan prepare for a winter storm over this week, various communities are issuing snow emergencies.
Here is a list of snow emergencies declared in the region:
Macomb County
- Center Line: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 1
- Chesterfield Township: Effective 4 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 8 a.m. Feb. 4
- Fraser: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4
- New Haven: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
- Roseville: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through midnight on Feb. 4
- St. Clair Shores: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb 1.
- Sterling Heights: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2
Monroe County
- Dundee: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 until noon on Feb. 5
- Monroe: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Berkley: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Bloomfield Township: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Clawson: Effective 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 through 3 p.m. on Feb. 4
- Farmington: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
- Farmington Hills: Effective noon on Feb. 2
- Ferndale: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 4
- Huntington Woods: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 4
- Lathrup Village: Effective 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 through 6 p.m. on Feb. 3
- Southfield: Effective 11 p.m. on Feb. 1
Wayne County
- Allen Park: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 through 7 p.m. on Feb. 4
- Brownstown Township: Effective 5 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 4 p.m. on Feb. 4
- Canton Township: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 6
- Dearborn: Effective 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 and expected to be lifted at noon on Feb. 4
- Detroit: Snow emergency routes effective midnight on Feb. 2
- Flat Rock: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 7 a.m. on Feb. 4
- Garden City: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Romulus: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Southgate: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Taylor: Effective noon on Feb. 2
- Wayne: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
- Westland: Effective 4 p.m. on Feb. 2
- Wyandotte: Effective 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2
