  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Livingston County, Macomb County, monroe county, oakland county, snow coverage, snow emergencies, Snow Storm, southeast Michigan, St. Clair County, Wayne County, Winter Storm

(CBS Detroit) — As residents in Southeast Michigan prepare for a winter storm over this week, various communities are issuing snow emergencies.

Here is a list of snow emergencies declared in the region:

Macomb County

  • Center Line: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 1
  • Chesterfield Township: Effective 4 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 8 a.m. Feb. 4
  • Fraser: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4
  • New Haven: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
  • Roseville: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through midnight on Feb. 4
  • St. Clair Shores: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb 1.
  • Sterling Heights: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2

Monroe County

  • Dundee: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 until noon on Feb. 5
  • Monroe: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Berkley: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Bloomfield Township: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Clawson: Effective 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 through 3 p.m. on Feb. 4
  • Farmington: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
  • Farmington Hills: Effective noon on Feb. 2
  • Ferndale: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 4
  • Huntington Woods: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 4
  • Lathrup Village: Effective 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 through 6 p.m. on Feb. 3
  • Southfield: Effective 11 p.m. on Feb. 1

Wayne County

  • Allen Park: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 through 7 p.m. on Feb. 4
  • Brownstown Township: Effective 5 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 4 p.m. on Feb. 4
  • Canton Township: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 6
  • Dearborn: Effective 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 and expected to be lifted at noon on Feb. 4
  • Detroit: Snow emergency routes effective midnight on Feb. 2
  • Flat Rock: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 7 a.m. on Feb. 4
  • Garden City: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Romulus: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Southgate: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Taylor: Effective noon on Feb. 2
  • Wayne: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2
  • Westland: Effective 4 p.m. on Feb. 2
  • Wyandotte: Effective 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.