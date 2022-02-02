7:33 am – Everything seems to be on track, WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect through Thursday. The rain switched over to snow, but roads are icy and a little snow-covered. Generally, 8″ to 12″ is expected across the area, with most of that expected to come today.
We could see a top 5 snowstorm or very close to that. Back in 2016, we had our last “big snow” which dumped over 10″ across Metro.
Back in 2015, amazingly basically to the day, we had our second largest snowstorm at 16.7″ for February 1st-2nd.
Now, Groundhog day, Phil 7:25 am, did see his shadow… 6 more weeks of winter.
Stay safe everyone today and reach out if you need any weather guidance.