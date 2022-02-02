Heavy Wet Snow Continues Through The Afternoon Commute Widespread snow sticks around through most of the evening commute. Temperatures fall with it allowing for icy conditions. Be safe traveling. For the latest coverage go to CBSDetroit.com/Weather.

Heavy Snow Moves In!Heavier snowfall is moving through the area, especially near the state line in Lenawee County. We will expect temperatures to continue to drop to below freezing for all of southeast Michigan just after 5 p.m. Sustained winds will be increasing to 15mph with gusts around 25mph. This will cause some drifting snow later this evening.

2 hours ago