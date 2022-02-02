(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a dollar store in Detroit.
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at about 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered the dollar store located in the 3400 block of Grand River.
Police say he walked behind the counter and demanded the 25-year-old victim opened the cash register, as he placed his hand in his pocket as though he was armed.
The victim complied and stepped away from the register.
The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash, the victim’s cellphone, and then fled on foot.
According to police the suspect is described as a male, 35-50, 6’0”, medium build, last seen wearing a black mask, black and white ‘Raider’ jacket, gray ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, gray ‘Nike’ sweatpants, and white gym shoes.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.