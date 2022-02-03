FedEx Expects Delivery Delays Amid Winter StormFedEx says the safety of its workers is their No. 1 priority, and there are contingency plans in place.

CDC: 2 Dead, 17 Sick From Listeria Outbreak Tied To Dole Salads

Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With ThemOakland County road workers wants to remind drivers to please slow down and be patient while they’re out working to clear roads.

Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six InchesA storm that was expected to bury the metro-area with snow made a calm pass in Southeastern Michigan.

Detroit Police Search For Driver Who Ran Over 18-Year-Old Woman Multiple TimesPolice are searching for a driver in connection with an assault after an 18-year-old woman was run over multiple times in Detroit.

Researchers Race To Gather Winter Data On Warming Great LakesWhat's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice? A casual observer — and even experts — might be inclined to say, “Not much.”