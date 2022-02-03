(CBS Detroit) — FedEx announced on Tuesday that it is suspending domestic express freight services amid a temporary staff shortage due to the omicron variant.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority. We are implementing contingency plans and adjusting operations to minimize delays while continuing to provide the best possible service to our customers during these difficult times,” according to an alert on its website.READ MORE: Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six Inches
The company noted that international economy freight pick-ups, which have been paused, resumed on Jan. 31.READ MORE: Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With Them
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Driver Who Ran Over 18-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times