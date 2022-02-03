(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies at dollar stores in Detroit.
READ MORE: Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six Inches
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, at about 12:25 p.m., the suspect entered a Dollar General located in the 1500 block of E. Jefferson. The suspect acted as though he was armed and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
He fled the scene in a black Jeep with Arkansas License Plate # ACA60X.
Then at about 1:06 p.m., the suspect walked up to the counter at the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of W. Davison, acted as though he was armed, and stole cash from the register.READ MORE: FedEx Suspending Domestic Express Freight Due To Omicron Variant, Staff Shortage
Police say they believe the same suspect is involved in these crimes.
No one was injured during either of these robberies.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 35 years old, 6’2”, wearing a dark-colored skull cap, surgical mask, multi-colored zip-up coat, and blue jeans.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about these crimes, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With Them
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.