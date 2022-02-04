DETROIT (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of two men — one a bystander — outside a westside Detroit liquor store.
The suspect was expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 9,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 209 Deaths
Raymondo Bankhead, 60, and James Deberry, 57, were shot Tuesday morning following an argument that started inside the business between Deberry and the suspect.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Detroit
An employee told the two men to leave the store. The suspect and Deberry struck each other with metal bars before Deberry was shot, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Bankhead was not involved in the fight and also was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deberry later died at a hospital.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Arrest Man Wanted For Robberies At 2 Dollar Stores
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.