(CBS DETROIT) – Numerous streets in Detroit are looking more like rivers.

One example is on Glastonbury and Chalfonte on the city’s westside.

“Actually, it was like 3:00 in the afternoon, the water pressure in the house dropped, came out for a second and it was just gushing,” said a Glastonbury resident, who’s home surrounded by ice and water from a water main break.

According to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department the city is investigating over 200 weather-related complaints and working to fix 79 active breaks.

“We called the city and they were like ‘oh that sounds like a service request,’ and that was that,” the Glastonbury resident continued, who didn’t want to reveal his name.

“They was like eventually somebody will be out there. So they came, left us a sign, there you go.”

DWSD officials say just last month the city saw over 150 water main breaks, which is common in extreme weather.

Rosedale Park residents are dealing with the aftermath of a water main break that flooded Artesian Street Friday.

A rneighbor on the block told CW50 his yard was damaged Sunday when crews came to make repairs.

“The water main broke and the water was shooting up and it filled up the whole block,” said the Artesian Street resident.

“For three days we called.”

DWSD officials say damaged yards, sidewalks and driveways from repairs will be temporarily restored until DWSD can return in the spring for a permanent solution.

“Left my yard a mess,” the homeowner said.

“I take care of my property, it’s never looked like this. It’s horrible.”

Remaining breaks in Rosedale Park are scheduled to be fixed.

To report a problem in your neighborhood, download the Improve Detroit app or call 313-267-8000.

