Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip ShortageFord shares were down about 1% in trading Monday after the company announced it is suspending or slowing production at several of its North American factories this week due to short supplies of computer chips.

Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant HomeThe Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating alleged animal cruelty after receiving reports of multiple cats being abandoned in a vacant home.

Whitmer To Propose $1 Billion Boost To Michigan's Transportation BudgetGov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan's transportation budget to repair roads and increase spending on transit and other programs.

Dennis Bowman Sentenced In Michigan For Daughter's 1989 KillingA man serving life sentences in Virginia for raping and killing a woman in 1980 was sentenced Monday to an additional 35 to 50 years in prison in Michigan for the 1989 killing of his 14-year-old daughter.

2nd Guilty Plea Planned In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. WhitmerA man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Michigan's January Fire Deaths Up 144% Over 2021Michigan’s fire-related deaths rose significantly in January as the state began 2022 with 144% more deadly fires than it saw during the same month last year, officials said.