(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips in identifying two suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
READ MORE: AG Nessel: Birch Run Pharmacy Suspected Of Price Gouging At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
On Jan. 23, at about 6:58 p.m., two suspects walked up to the counter to purchase items at the Dollar General in the 12500 block of Grand River.
One of the suspects walked away from the counter and stood by the door, and the other suspect continued to purchase the items, but when the employee opened the cash register, he produced a weapon and demanded the money.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Approves $1.2B Bill To Combat COVID-19
Then, the suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. They ran east on Grand River.
No one was injured.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Jennifer Crumbley's Boss Gives Testimony In Preliminary Trial
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.