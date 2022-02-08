AG Nessel: Birch Run Pharmacy Suspected Of Price Gouging At-Home COVID-19 Test KitsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action (NIA) to Birch Run Drugs, along with two other pharmacies in the state, following complaints of price gouging.

Jennifer Crumbley's Boss Gives Testimony In Preliminary TrialThe mother of a teenager who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school told her boss earlier that day that “she felt as if she was failing" the boy, according to testimony Tuesday.

Video: Police Seek 2 Suspects In Detroit Dollar General Armed RobberyThe Detroit Police Department is seeking tips in identifying two suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Canadian Protesters Block Access To Ambassador Bridge As Demonstrations Against COVID-19 Measures ContinueCanadian protesters have impeded access to the busiest international crossing in North America again Tuesday as frustration over their ongoing demonstrations against COVID-19 rules continues to roil the nation.

Crumbley Parents Charged In Oxford High School Shooting Face Key Hearing TuesdayThe parents of a teenager who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school face a key hearing to determine if they will face trial.

IRS Opening Taxpayer Assistance Centers In Detroit, Other US CitiesWith tax season underway, the IRS is offering face-to-face help at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country.