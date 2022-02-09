(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Clare County won $2 million after playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X100 Instant Game.
The 60-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 6225 Eastman Avenue in Midland.
“I usually play the Ultimate Millions or $60,000,000 Cash Blowout game,” said the player. “When I stopped at the gas station, I asked for those two tickets and they had sold out of them, so I decided to try the new Lucky X100 game.
“I scratched the ticket as soon as I got in my car and when I saw I’d won the $2 million prize, I was in total shock! I called my wife right away and told her I was on my way home with amazing news.”
The player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
He says that with his winnings he plans buy a new car, invest, and share with his family.
“I have won smaller amounts of a couple hundred dollars in the past, but I always believed I would win a big prize one day. I can’t believe it finally happened,” the player said.
