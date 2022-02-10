(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man from Detroit was fatally struck while crossing Mound Road in Sterling Heights.
At about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, the victim was crossing Mound Road north of 17 Mile when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver was a 21-year-old man.
Police say the driver cooperated with officers at the scene, and they do not believe alcohol was involved.
Southbound was closed at 18 Mile Road as police continue investigating the accident.
