  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:18 Mile Road, 29-year-old detroit man, Fatal Accident, Macomb County, mound road, pedestrian fatally struck, Sterling Heights

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man from Detroit was fatally struck while crossing Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

At about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, the victim was crossing Mound Road north of 17 Mile when he was struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Event Raises Funds To Curb Detroit's Digital Divide

The driver was a 21-year-old man.

Police say the driver cooperated with officers at the scene, and they do not believe alcohol was involved.

READ MORE: Feds Seek Prison For Ex-Prosecutor In Macomb County

Southbound was closed at 18 Mile Road as police continue investigating the accident.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Police: Student Stabbed Family Member Outside Henry Ford High School

 