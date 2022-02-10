  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, detroit public schools, family member stabbed, henry ford high school, stabbing

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a student who allegedly stabbed a family member outside of Henry Ford High School in Detroit.

A Detroit Public Schools spokesperson says that the student stabbed a family member in a car outside of the school as students were arriving.

According to reports from Fox 2, sources disclosed that a step-son and step-father got into an argument, and then the student cut his step-father with a box cutter.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

The student fled following the incident, and officers are searching for him as they continue to investigate.

