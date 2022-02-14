(CBS Detroit) — State officials say Michigan Lottery contributed $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund in fiscal year 2021 — breaking the previous year’s record by more than $200 million.
It is the third consecutive year that Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1 billion to the fund and the seventh consecutive record contribution. Since the record-breaking streak started in fiscal year 2015, the contribution increased 78.5%.
Lottery contributions to the School Aid Fund over the prior six years were:
- FY20: $1.179 billion
- FY19: $1.070 billion
- FY18: $941.2 million
- FY17: $924.1 million
- FY16: $888.9 million
- FY15: $795.5 million
“The Michigan Lottery’s record contribution to the School Aid Fund helps us keep kids safe and learning in-person, delivers critical funding to support K-12 programs, and ensures every family has access to a high-quality, public education,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The Lottery’s record-setting performance over the last seven years has helped us put Michigan students first. Together, we have closed the funding gap between schools, raised per-student funding, and improved school facilities, all without raising taxes. I am grateful to everyone who has made this substantial investment in our kids possible.”
Additionally, Michigan Lottery says FY21 also included more than $5 billion in sales and more than $3.1 billion in prizes for players.
For each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in FY21, approximately:
- 61 cents went to players as prizes
- 28 cents went to the School Aid Fund to support public education
- 9 cents went to commissions for retailers and vendors
- 2 cents funded the Lottery’s operations and administrative costs
“Lottery purchases help support Michigan schools and businesses,” said Lottery Commissioner, Brian O. Neill. “These incredible results would not be possible without our players, retailers, vendors, the dedicated team at Lottery, and support across state government.”
