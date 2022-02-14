(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police is offering safe driving tips a day after heavy snowfall on Sunday.
Multiple-vehicle crashes were reported in the Metro Detroit area, leaving several people injured. MSP says those crashes were also caused by drivers following too close to each other and not being able to react in time.READ MORE: Detroit Zoo Reopens Polk Penguin Conservation Center
Authorities recommend giving more distance to drive slow on snow or ice. They also recommend getting an emergency kit with a blanket, water and other essentials if you do get stranded in the cold.
Happy Valentines Day! A couple things to remember from yesterday while they are fresh! Drive slow on ice and snow is one of the slogans we use in winter driving. Here is another for everyday driving: Don’t tailgate! pic.twitter.com/cUrsrvokQu
MSP says anything who was involved in any of the crashes Sunday and their vehicle was left on the freeway in Wayne County can contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000. Anyone who left their vehicle on a freeway in Oakland and Macomb counties can call Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. Make sure to know the location, license plate number and VIN numbers.MORE NEWS: Man Charged, Accused Of Driving At Detroit Officers, Hitting Police Car
