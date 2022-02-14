Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Quell ProtestsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Man Charged, Accused Of Driving At Detroit Officers, Hitting Police CarAn 18-year-old man is charged after authorities say he drove toward Detroit police officers, hitting their scout car.

Michigan Town Holding Parade For 40-Year-Old Gold Medalist Nick BaumgartnerA 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Ambassador Bridge ReopensOver $325 million in goods are transported over the Ambassador Bridge daily and roughly 10,000 commercial vehicles pass along the border every day.

Michigan Reports 5,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Announces Program To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines For StudentsThe Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that in a new partnership, it is the first school district in Detroit to become a childhood immunization provider and the first district to be fully authorized to administer COVID-19 immunizations.