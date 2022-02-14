  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault at a Detroit bus stop.

Suspect wanted in aggravated assault. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Thursday, Feb. 10, at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairview, a suspect fired multiple shots at juveniles who were at a bus stop, then fled on foot.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-years-old, thin build.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

