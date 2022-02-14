(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault at a Detroit bus stop.
READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Contributes $1.4 Billion To School Aid Fund In 2021
On Thursday, Feb. 10, at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairview, a suspect fired multiple shots at juveniles who were at a bus stop, then fled on foot.
Police say no one was injured.READ MORE: Ontario Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Proof Requirement, Protests Persist
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-years-old, thin build.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: US Paying $360K To Law Enforcement Who Responded In Oxford School Shooting
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.