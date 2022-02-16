(CBS DETROIT)- Detroit Police announcing a partnership with Crime stoppers of Michigan on a brand-new TV show, they’re hoping will crack down on crime in the city.

It’s called Detroit Reward TV, and its debuting on the city’s channel 21 as well online.

The show was created to help solve major crimes and the first episode features the family of Tikaya Allen, who was killed while caught in a crossfire last year on the city’s westside.

“A young lady who was 18 years old on a bike exercising going to nursing school doing everything right,” said long-time Detroit Community Activist Pastor Moe.

Detroit Police along with community activists announced their partnership Wednesday with Crime Stoppers of Michigan on the weekly TV show that will feature victims’ families, detective interviews, and information that will help solve cases.

Detroiters’ are encouraged to watch the show and offer tips that can help with investigations.

Cash rewards for tips range from $250 to $1000, depending on the crimes severity.

“This is about us taking care of ourselves, this is about us doing it for each other,” said Dan DiBardino with Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

“Having to go to those hospitals and talk to those parents or see that mother in agony in pain and literally suffering from a broken heart because they have lost someone that they love or a child is something that you cannot forget,” said Detroit’s Police Chief James White.

DPD says those rewards for tips will be awarded if it helps move a case forward even if an arrest has not been made yet.

To report a crime, call 1-800-speak-up, you will always remain anonymous.

