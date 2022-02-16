Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Gets 21 Months In PrisonFormer Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for obstructing justice during an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.

City Of Detroit To Distribute Free KN-95 Masks To ResidentsThe city of Detroit announced that free KN-95 masks will be handed out to residents.

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones Pleads Guilty In Drunken Driving CaseMichigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to drunken driving and other charges, including one brought after authorities say he was caught in jail with a handcuffs key taped to the bottom of his foot.

Gov. Whitmer Signs $1.2B Bill To Fight COVID-19 With Federal FundsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday approved spending $1.2 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, including for understaffed health care providers to recruit and retain workers with bonuses.

Winter Storm Coming Wednesday & Thursday, What To ExpectWe are tracking a powerful storm system that will stick around through the day Wednesday and Thursday.

EGLE Sues Michigan Village Over Its Attempt To Rebuild Failed DamA state agency is suing a southwestern Michigan village, accusing local officials of not obtaining necessary permits when they attempted to rebuild a 171-year-old dam that failed more than a decade ago.