By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a small chemical explosion happened in Dundee on Tuesday night.

Dundee police and fire responded to the reports of the explosion at 611 Rawson St.

According to the Dundee Police Department, the small chemical explosion was caused by a homemade Drano bomb.

Police say a second device was found near the same area, and Michigan State Police were called to safely remove it.

Residents were evacuated and provided shelter as a precaution due to chemicals being involved.

No injuries were reported.

