(CBS DETROIT) – A realtor looking for new property made a stop at an abandoned building on Inverness and Pilgrim in Detroit.

The showing quickly turned into a crime scene when a frozen body was found inside.

“This man here has five kids, five,” said Minister Malik Shabazz, a community organizer with the Marcus Garvey Movement.

“He has 13 brothers and sisters.”

Steven Shelby is originally from Tampa, Florida but he came to Detroit looking for new opportunities for a better life.

That dream was cut short January 20th when he was found frozen and shot to death on the city’s west side.

The 41-year-old’s murderer is still on the loose and leads to his case went cold.

“To murder someone and bring his body to this location and then freeze that the autopsy people at the medical examiner can’t even do a complete autopsy, timely, because he has to thaw out,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

“Detroit, Wayne County, we are better than this.”

Wednesday Minister Malik Shabazz organized an anti-gun violence rally, going door-to-door asking neighbors to look-out and speak-up.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be reported at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.