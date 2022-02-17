(CBS Detroit) — A Wayne man has been charged in the stabbing of a 78-year-old man in Dearborn.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Steven Hicks, 31, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony murder in the death of Daniel Willard Sweeny. Hicks was arraigned Wednesday and was remanded to jail.
Prosecutors say at about 8:53 p.m. on Feb. 11, Dearborn police were dispatched to a home in the 7510 block of Indiana Street. Police found Hicks appearing disheveled and undressed without shoes.
After talking to Hicks, police went to a home in the 7520 block of Indiana Street and found Sweeney — the owner of the house — on the floor in the living room, covered with a blanket. Authorities say the home appeared ransacked and Sweeney's car was missing.
The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Prosecutors say Hicks allegedly stabbed Sweeney multiple times with a large kitchen knife before stealing the car.
The vehicle was later found in another location.
Hicks is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 28 and a preliminary examination on March 4.
