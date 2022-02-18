Winter Blast Kicks Off This Weekend In Royal OakWinter Blast returns this weekend and is hosted in downtown Royal Oak.

Zion Foster's Mother Says Cousin Confessed To Dumping TeenFoster’s mother says she’s living with a pain that’s unbearable because for weeks she says she’s known about what allegedly happened the night of January 4th, but she kept the grisly details to herself to protect the investigation.

Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland ParkA 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a year-long string of intentionally set fires in Detroit.

I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here's What To ExpectThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second year of the Revive 275 project will begin Monday, Feb. 21.

3 Young Boys Killed After SUV Flips Over Into Michigan PondA 1-year-old boy who was among three brothers trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a southwestern Michigan pond and flipped over has died, hours after the two older boys were pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

Michigan Reports 3,827 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.