ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Winter Blast returns this weekend and is hosted in downtown Royal Oak.
The popular Metro Detroit kicked off Friday after delays due to the pandemic. The event is presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and offers free admission.
It features a skating rink, ice sculptures, live music, family activities and marshmallow roasters.
“We are overjoyed to be back and have the community come together and take advantage of the many activities that people of all ages can see and do at Winter Blast Royal Oak,” Raul Venegas, executive director of Marketing, Entertainment & Sales said earlier this month. “We’re creating a beautiful winter wonderland that’s sure to be well received by residents, metro Detroiters and beyond and become the go-to destination for a weekend of winter fun for years to come.”
To learn more about the event, visit www.winterblast.com.
Winter Blast Royal Oak
Friday, Feb. 18: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
