Michigan Matters: Celebrating 3 Trailblazers & Black History MonthAs Black History Month continues, three African American leaders dominating their professions – Suzanne Shank, President/CEO of Siebert Williams Shank, Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President/CEO of the National Business League, and Keith Wyche, Vice President of Community Engagement at Walmart- appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about their careers, helping to pave the way for young people and much more.

Winter Blast Kicks Off This Weekend In Royal OakWinter Blast returns this weekend and is hosted in downtown Royal Oak.

Zion Foster's Mother Says Cousin Confessed To Dumping TeenFoster’s mother says she’s living with a pain that’s unbearable because for weeks she says she’s known about what allegedly happened the night of January 4th, but she kept the grisly details to herself to protect the investigation.

Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland ParkA 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a year-long string of intentionally set fires in Detroit.

I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here's What To ExpectThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second year of the Revive 275 project will begin Monday, Feb. 21.

3 Young Boys Killed After SUV Flips Over Into Michigan PondA 1-year-old boy who was among three brothers trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a southwestern Michigan pond and flipped over has died, hours after the two older boys were pronounced dead, officials said Friday.