Average Gas Price In Michigan Slightly RiseThe average for regular gas is about $3.40 -- roughly 76 cents higher than the same time last year.

Prosecutors: Crumbley Made Plans To Rape, Torture Female StudentThe hearing was set to decide if Crumbley should continue to be held at the Oakland County Jail or be transferred to Children’s Village, a juvenile detention center.

Detroit Police Arrest Owner Of 'Chop Shop' After Finding Stolen Car Parts Worth $100,000Police arrested a man after an investigation into an illegal chop shop on Detroit's west side.

Metro-Detroit Ukrainian Americans ’Nervous’ Over On-Going Tensions In The CountryLocal Ukrainian-Americans express concern for their families living in Ukraine amidst the on-going tensions in the country.

Judge To Rule If Ethan Crumbley Stays In Adult JailThe manager of a juvenile detention center says she would have concerns if a 15-year-old charged with killing four fellow students in his Michigan high school were incarcerated at her facility.

3 Brothers Die In Michigan After Their Car Rolled Into An Icy PondThree young brothers died in Michigan after the car they were in struck a curb and rolled into an iced-over retention pond in Holland, Ottawa County Sheriff's Lt. Eric Westveer said.