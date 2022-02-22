(CBS Detroit) — Detroiters may be feeling the prices at the pump as the average for regular gas is about $3.40 — roughly 76 cents higher than the same time last year.
Michigan is slightly lower at $3.36 a gallon.
However, the state's average gas price is lower than the national average, which sits at $3.53.
