(CBS Detroit) — A Detroit man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2020 crime spree.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ivan Xavier Armstrong, 38, pleaded guilty to carjacking and firearm charges.

“Violent offenders like Mr. Armstrong are our focus,” stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “We are committed to bringing the full weight of the justice system to bear on individuals who are making our neighborhoods unsafe and who prey upon our citizens.”

Court records state that on April 3, 2020, Armstrong went on a two-hour crime spree. Officials say he kicked in the front door of his mother’s home on Detroit’s east side, damaged her phone and fired shots at her house.

Armstrong then left the area and approached a man, identified as a retired police officer, sitting in his Hyundai Sonata and ordered him to get out, also taking his wallet with his credentials.

Officials say Detroit police responded to a call for shots at a gas station in the 14800 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Surveillance video showed Armstrong arriving in the retired officer’s vehicle and firing shots at people inside the store following a physical altercation.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Armstrong hours later after breaking into a home on Alter Road in Detroit.

“Mr. Armstrong’s case is the latest in a series of joint investigations that have seen defendants sentenced to significant federal prison sentences,” said Acting Special in Charge Josh Hauxhurst of the FBI’s Detroit Division. “We are committed to working alongside the Detroit Police Department to curb these violent offenses and to bring a sense of safety to our communities.”

