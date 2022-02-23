DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Comedians John Mulaney and Chris Rock are both making stops at Fox Theatre in September.
Mulaney will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 for his “From Scratch” comedy tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.READ MORE: Officials Investigate Source Of Huron River Contamination In Flat Rock
As part of his “Ego Death World Tour 2022,” Rock will be at Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets for his show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Stellantis Reports Massive Profit, UAW Workforce Eligible For $14,000 Profit-Sharing Checks
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Pregnant Woman Killed In Detroit