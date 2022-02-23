No. 25 Iowa Beats Michigan State 86-60Iowa forward Keegan Murray knew where former teammate Luka Garza, The Associated Press national player of the year last season, was sitting during Tuesday night's game against Michigan State.

NASCAR Wins With Drama-Free Daytona 500Jim France was ecstatic in the garage before the Daytona 500. The grandstands were full for the first time in two years, fans again roamed every inch of the grounds in search of a selfie or a signature, and there was no threat of rain ruining NASCAR's biggest race of the season.

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended 5 Games After Hitting Wisconsin AssistantMichigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

Michigan Holds On To Beat Iowa 84-79Moussa Diabate scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Michigan beat Iowa 84-79 on Thursday night.