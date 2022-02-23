(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County has won a $1.7 million Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The 37-year-old player bought her winning ticket at Puritan Liquor Stop, located at 16046 Puritan Avenue in Detroit.
“I usually play the Wild Time Fast Cash games but decided on the Lucky 7’s game this time,” said the player. “When I looked the ticket over and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was very excited! It was a great feeling.”
The player claimed her prize, and with her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.
Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers.
Available Fast Cash games are:
- Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Money Match – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Mega Money Match – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.
- Super Lucky 7s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.
- Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.
