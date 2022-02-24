DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are on the scene of a barricaded situation in the 9000 block of Burt Road.
Residents are asked to shelter in place in the area.
According to the Detroit Police Department, a woman suffering from a mental health crisis called 911. She was holding a firearm and retreated into the home when police arrived.
DPD's Crisis Intervention Team as well as mental health experts and negotiators are at the scene and are communicating with the woman.
No other information has been released.
