Macomb County Nursing Home Worker Pleads Guilty In Attempted Election Fraud CaseA Macomb County nursing home employee pleaded guilty after she was accused of forging signatures on absentee ballot applications, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Bird Flu Detected In Backyard Kalamazoo County FlockA strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Michigan in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County, federal authorities said Thursday.

Judge Ends Parties At Eastern Michigan University FraternityA judge has temporarily halted parties at an Eastern Michigan University fraternity where social gatherings have been linked to numerous sexual assaults in recent years.

Perry Johnson Kicks Off Governor Campaign With Focus On 'Quality'Businessman Perry Johnson, the latest Republican to enter the race for governor, pledged Wednesday to bring “quality” to Michigan government by improving schools and roads and said he is a conservative who opposes abortion without exceptions and favors gun rights.

Detroit Police On Scene Of Barricaded Situation On City's West Side, Urge Residents To Shelter In PlacePolice in Detroit are on the scene of a barricaded situation in the 9000 block of Burt Road.

Local Ukrainian-Americans, Michigan Lawmakers React To Russia's InvasionLocal Ukrainian Americans and Michigan lawmakers are speaking out after Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.