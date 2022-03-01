Michigan Ballot Drive Would Change Legislative Term LimitsA bipartisan coalition of business, labor and political leaders on Tuesday announced a ballot drive to amend Michigan's legislative term limits, shortening them to 12 years from 14 but letting lawmakers serve the entire time in one chamber.

CMU Researchers Take Rare Look Under Great Lakes' Frozen SurfacesBridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below, and pulled out a large chunk of ice.

More Similac Baby Formula Recalled As CDC Investigation ExpandsAbbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection.

Judge To Decide On Trial for 3 In Whitmer Kidnap PlotA judge was scheduled to rule Tuesday on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.

Michigan Law Clears Way For Part-Timers To Keep Pandemic Unemployment AidA law enacted Monday gives Michigan's unemployment agency flexibility to stop seeking repayment of benefits from part-time workers who began qualifying when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Michigan Opera Theatre Changing Its Name To Detroit OperaAfter more than 50 years, there's a new era on the horizon for the Michigan Opera Theatre.