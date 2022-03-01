5 Things To Know For March 1: Ukraine, State Of The Union, SCOTUS, COVID-19, AbortionHere's what you need to know about five important things happening on March 1.

Rochester School District Accused Of Retaliation Against Mother Is Settling CaseA Rochester mother who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district, a lawyer said Tuesday.

Michigan Ballot Drive Would Change Legislative Term LimitsA bipartisan coalition of business, labor and political leaders on Tuesday announced a ballot drive to amend Michigan's legislative term limits, shortening them to 12 years from 14 but letting lawmakers serve the entire time in one chamber.

CMU Researchers Take Rare Look Under Great Lakes' Frozen SurfacesBridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below, and pulled out a large chunk of ice.

More Similac Baby Formula Recalled As CDC Investigation ExpandsAbbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection.

Judge To Decide On Trial for 3 In Whitmer Kidnap PlotA judge was scheduled to rule Tuesday on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.