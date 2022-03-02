  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$2500 reward for information, 17-year-old victim, Amelia Kanan, crime stoppers, Detroit high school senior, high schooler

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the death of a 17-year-old high school senior.

On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Kanarie Willis was murdered on Detroit’s east side.

It happened in the area of the 14500 block of Troester.

Tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when the tip leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: http://www.1800speakup.org.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.