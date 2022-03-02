(CBS Detroit) — The Detroit City Football Club said it is offering limited tickets to each of its home games throughout March and April for Detroit Tigers opening day and season ticket holders.

This comes after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced opening day was canceled after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

Anyone who has a ticket to the Tigers’ opening day game or purchased season tickets can call the DCFC ticketing office at 313-634-DCFC or visit tickets@detcityfc.com.

While the allotment lasts, they will be eligible to select tickets to any DCFC home match at Keyworth Stadium in March and April: March 19 and 26, and April 2, 5, 15, and 30.

“A sports town is only as strong as its traditions, and opening day is the biggest tradition in Detroit sports,” said DCFC co-owner Alex Wright.

“This year, families and friends are missing out, yet we are powerless to do anything about it. In response, DCFC offers a new tradition: make one of our home matches your Opening Day this spring. All fans have to do is show they have baseball season tickets or home opener tickets, and we will show them the most electrifying and affordable sporting event in town is still open for business. Memories shouldn’t have to wait for baseball to sort itself out.”

DCFC kicks off its season in the USL Championship on March 12 at San Antonio FC. The home opener at Keyworth Stadium is scheduled for March 19 against the Charleston Battery.

Visit detcityfc.com/schedule for a complete schedule of DCFC’s 2022 season.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.