I-75 To Close In Oakland County This Weekend For Bridge DemolitionMDOT officials are reminding residents that a portion of I-75 will be closed in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition.

Detroit Grandmother Charged After 8-year-Old Grandson Finds Gun, Shoots Younger BrotherA Detroit woman is charged with child abuse after her 8-year-old grandson found an unsecured gun and shot his 5-year-old brother.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 For Information On Murder Of Detroit High SchoolerCrime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the death of a 17-year-old high school senior.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Directs MDOT To Expedite Pothole RepairsGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2022-2 directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to speed up pothole repairs on state trunkline highways.

Michigan House Approves GOP Tax Cuts; No Deal With Gov. WhitmerRepublicans who control the Michigan Legislature agreed Tuesday on a plan to cut taxes by $2.5 billion annually, advancing a bill that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Only Black Woman Vet In Detroit Offering Mobile Pet Services, Finds Success With BusinessWhen the pandemic prevented her from opening a Vet center, Detroit Veterinarian starts a mobile Vet clinic, making her the only woman in Detroit offering this service.