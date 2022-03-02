(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT officials are reminding residents that a portion of I-75 will be closed in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition.
Crews will close the freeway in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to complete demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.
In addition to this closure, 13 Mile Road will also close between Stephenson Highway and Agnello Drive to allow crews to safely remove the bridge that carries northbound I-75 over 13 Mile Road.
The freeway closure begins at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 4, and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 7.
Ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m., and crews will start lane closures at 10 p.m.
Here are the detours:
- Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.
- Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic.
- Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.
