(CBS DETROIT) – Whether they get hit or not is literally Russian Roulette is how Valdimir Gendelman describes how his employees in Ukraine are feeling every single moment.

“So they’re still alive, we’re not even talking about safe and not safe no body is safe that’s not a part of our conversation like right now it’s all about staying alive,” said Valdimir Gendelman owner of Pontiac based Company Folders Inc.

On Friday we spoke with Valdimir Gendelman a metro Detroit business owner, who’s been in constant contact with his employees working remotely in Ukraine.

4 of his 7 employees have made it to safer ground for now in the country, 1 made it to Poland, but 2 employees and their families are still hunkered in a Kharkiv apartment with other families.

They fled their 10floor apartment last week.

“Apartment got destroyed and luckily he wasn’t there,” Gendelman said.

He says close calls like this is happening around them every second of the day, when his employees’ wives tried to go 2 doors down to a neighbor’s apartment, this happened.

“As they started walking there, they started bombing again and they ran back in and as soon as they ran back in they turned around to look there was another woman they don’t know who walking on the same path and she got shot,” said Gendelman.

He says they couldn’t believe their eyes seeing a woman die right in front of them. And he can’t believe his eyes when viewing the footage friends are sending of his native country.

“Civilian quarters buildings being destroyed, University got destroyed today, administration building got destroyed, schools are destroyed,” said Gendelman.

As well hospitals, he says a friend’s pregnant wife due any day has no place to deliver her child.

A child that will sadly be brought into a situation that’s intensifying by the second.

