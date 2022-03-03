Elon Musk Invites UAW To Hold Organizing Vote At FactoryElon Musk is inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California.

Crews Discover 130-Year-Old Shipwreck In Lake SuperiorA 130-year-old shipwreck was discovered in 650 feet of water in Lake Superior, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) officials announced Thursday.

Huron Township Man Charged, Accused Of Fatally Shooting GirlfriendA Huron Township man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

State Sues Dam Owner Over Sediment In 30-Mile Stretch Of Kalamazoo RiverThe state of Michigan sued the owner and operator of a hydroelectric dam, alleging that its mismanaged drawdown of a lake to do repairs created sediment that has choked a 30-mile stretch of the Kalamazoo River, impeded recreational use, and threatened public safety.

Detroit City FC Offering Free Admission To Tigers Opening Day, Season Ticket Holders Amid MLB LockoutThe Detroit City Football Club said it is offering limited tickets to each of its home games throughout March and April for Detroit Tigers opening day and season ticket holders.

Wyandotte Police, Fire Rescue Dog Stranded In Detroit RiverPolice and firefighters in Wyandotte rescued a dog found stranded in the Detroit River.