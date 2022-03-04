BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a mid-Michigan woman who went missing nearly two years ago were believed located Thursday, police said.
Skeletal remains "likely to be Amber Griffin's body" were found in a wooded area, Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said during a news conference.
Police say they will need testing to confirm the remains are Griffin’s.
The top part of her remains were found buried about 3 feet (1 meter) deep, Case said.
Griffin, 27, of Bedford Township, was last seen in June 2020. Her then-boyfriend, Derek Depree Horton, was charged with her murder.
Griffin’s boyfriend of five years, Derek Horton, was arrested and charged with her murder six days after her disappearance. On the second day of his trial Wednesday, Horton accepted a tentative plea agreement to lead police to the location of Griffin’s remains. The agreement calls for Horton to plead guilty to second-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18.
The search began Wednesday evening and resumed Thursday morning.
Case said Griffin's mother was emotional but relieved her daughter's remains had been found.
