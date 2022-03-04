DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month at a Family Dollar store in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 19700 block of Mound Road.
View the surveillance video below:
Police say the man walked up to the counter as if he was going to purchase an item and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the cash register. The employee complied and the man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black hat, black ski mask, red winter coat, black or blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
