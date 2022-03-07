(CBS Detroit) — Officials say prices at the pump have hit $4 a gallon in Michigan.
According to AAA Michigan, the state’s average regular gas price sits at $4.03 as of Monday — slightly below the national average of $4.07. Prices in the Metro Detroit area increased 46 cents more than this time last week and about $1.26 more than this time last year.
On average, it takes $59 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.
Michigan’s highest recorded average price was $4.25 set back on May 4, 2011.
